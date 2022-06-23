New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.63.

MKTX opened at $269.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

