New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

NYSE:ATO opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

