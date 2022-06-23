Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFRTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

