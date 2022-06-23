Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.74 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.09.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
