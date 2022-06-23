Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $31,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.20.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $235.09 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.