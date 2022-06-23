Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

SHW stock opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

