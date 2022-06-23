Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,623 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.47% of Cable One worth $43,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,208.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,240.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,450.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

