Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 428 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

