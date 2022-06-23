Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,254 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of NIO worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NIO by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

