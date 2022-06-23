Nordea Investment Management AB Has $25.22 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of HP worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.74 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

