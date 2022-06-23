Nordea Investment Management AB Has $38.46 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $38,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after buying an additional 289,304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

