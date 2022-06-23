Nordea Investment Management AB Has $44.05 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $44,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.57.

MSCI opened at $400.87 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.20 and a 200-day moving average of $498.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

