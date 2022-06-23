Nordea Investment Management AB Has $49.50 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,585 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Edison International worth $49,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

