Nordea Investment Management AB Has $52.01 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of FactSet Research Systems worth $52,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.33.

NYSE FDS opened at $359.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.