Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $42,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,158,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

