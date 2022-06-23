Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.57% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $37,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBS opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $907.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

