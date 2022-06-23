Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1,518.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,793 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $44,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

NYSE TT opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.47. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

