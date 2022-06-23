Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of Vail Resorts worth $41,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $221.68 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

