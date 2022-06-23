Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 12,891 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.33% of W. P. Carey worth $51,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in W. P. Carey by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

