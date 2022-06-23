Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 14,622 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

