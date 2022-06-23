Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 149,700 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.18% of PRA Group worth $40,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Group by 138.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 911,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,776,000 after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

