Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 299 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

