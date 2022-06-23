Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,019 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $35,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.