Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 73,327 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,327 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $45,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

