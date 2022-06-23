Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,442,419 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Barrick Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

