Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 151,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 125,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,387,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $643.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $652.03 and a 200-day moving average of $732.35.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

