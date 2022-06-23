Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $37,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $608.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.16 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

