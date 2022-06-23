Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,893,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $139.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

