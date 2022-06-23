Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.