NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

