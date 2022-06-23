NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $150,164,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $83,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 3,059,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,363,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after buying an additional 1,494,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.