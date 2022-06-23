Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.