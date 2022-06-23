NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

