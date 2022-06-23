NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,303 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

