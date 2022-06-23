NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

CZR stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

