NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 434 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

NYSE TDG opened at $525.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.98. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

