NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 779.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

