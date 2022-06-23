NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $297.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

