NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 3,738 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 396.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.48 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

