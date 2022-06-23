NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,832 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

