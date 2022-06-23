NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

