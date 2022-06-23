NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,654.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after buying an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

