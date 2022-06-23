NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after buying an additional 1,031,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.