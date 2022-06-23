NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $182,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $126.84 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

