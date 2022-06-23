NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 735.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

