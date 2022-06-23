NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

NYSE FIS opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

