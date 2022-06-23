NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 327.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $114.59 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.01 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

