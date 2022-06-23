NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 165,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

WFC stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

