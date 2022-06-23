NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $137,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

