NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $168,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after buying an additional 516,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after buying an additional 500,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $111.43 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

